Chevron (CVX) Reaches $117.23 After 4.00% Down Move; American Software (AMSWA) Sentiment Is 1.31

The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 993,189 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PMThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $222.55B company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $112.54 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CVX worth $8.90 billion less.

American Software Inc (AMSWA) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 47 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 36 sold and reduced their stock positions in American Software Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 23.75 million shares, up from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Software Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 29 Increased: 32 New Position: 15.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.57M for 69.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.84% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 3,550 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA); 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory lmprovements; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – NGC Named as Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $433.97 million. It operates in three divisions: Supply Chain Management , Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. It has a 62.91 P/E ratio. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and activities planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. for 794,051 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv owns 158,895 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.92% invested in the company for 204,800 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.63% in the stock. Brown Capital Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4.12 million shares.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $222.55 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 15.18 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp has $150 highest and $130 lowest target. $139.89’s average target is 19.33% above currents $117.23 stock price. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital.