Chevron (CVX) Position Raised by American Research & Management; Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Increases Stake in Antero Res (AR)

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 4.01 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c

American Research & Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,192 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 52,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $123.71. About 1.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Unicorn Sneaker Reseller Gets Alphabet Backing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Antitrust Regulators Are Preparing an Investigation Into Big Tech: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – The Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 25,600 shares worth $174,912. On Monday, June 10 WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million was made by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Antero Resources Stock Tumbled Nearly 17% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market 2019 With Good Revenue Status Till 2028 – GuruFocus.com” published on June 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks Under $10 To Buy With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Revaluation Of Standalone Antero Resources – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

