Chevron (CVX) Position Maintained by Rockland Trust Co; Balyasny Asset Management Maintains Holding in Align Technology (ALGN)

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 1417.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 269,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 288,411 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.00M, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175.04. About 1.01M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 172,068 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20M, up from 168,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 534,922 shares to 75,639 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 208,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,773 shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability has 2,728 shares. Rampart Mngmt holds 894 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.13% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 51,856 shares. Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 10,597 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested 0.13% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ferox Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.82% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Chevy Chase Trust owns 60,700 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.09% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 3,182 shares. Bares Mngmt owns 105,650 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Heritage Mngmt reported 6,521 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 153,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Optimum Invest reported 1,550 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Advisors Limited Com has 2,500 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd has 0.82% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The New York-based Alpine Woods Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Logan Cap Management Inc reported 226,233 shares stake. 524 are owned by Cap Ltd Ltd. Poplar Forest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,528 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 75,616 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has 2.8% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 33,793 shares. 15,642 are owned by Harvey Inv Ltd Liability. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Woodley Farra Manion Management Inc invested 2.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Chatham Capital Grp Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,476 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs owns 6,200 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 147,782 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Old West Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,528 shares.

