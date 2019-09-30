Chevron (CVX) Position Held by Hollencrest Securities Llc; Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Brookfield Infra Ptnrs (BIP) Holding by $21.30 Million; Stock Price Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,742 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 5,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 2.07 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Infra Ptnrs (BIP) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 33,346 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 billion, up from 32,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Brookfield Infra Ptnrs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 133,981 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 10,722 shares to 10,886 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Forwar (IWR) by 20,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,569 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada holds 128,331 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.67% or 10,407 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,821 shares. Mairs reported 241,579 shares. North Star Inv has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 456,068 shares. Colonial Trust, a South Carolina-based fund reported 16,376 shares. 222,324 are held by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited. Stralem And Com, New York-based fund reported 37,575 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Interactive Advsr invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 0.07% or 1,340 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Inc invested 1.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1,000 are owned by First Washington Corp. Commerce National Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 1.10 million shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.