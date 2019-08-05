Chevron (CVX) Position Has Upped by Chemung Canal Trust Company; Harber Asset Management Has Boosted Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding by $1.26 Million; Share Price Rose

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 19,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 272,594 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19 million, up from 253,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 456,061 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 21.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 7,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 43,417 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 35,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 9.03M shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,173 shares to 49,092 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 11,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,731 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 362,668 shares to 512,179 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,502 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).