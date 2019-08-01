Chevron (CVX) Position Has Boosted by Advisor Partners Llc; Atwood & Palmer Holding in Encana (ECA) Decreased by $2.38 Million as Market Value Declined

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 4,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 64,782 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 59,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.26. About 3.98M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.405. About 25.41 million shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Focus On Energy: EnCana Poised To Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 6,625 shares to 197,650 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

