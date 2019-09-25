Chevron (CVX) Position Boosted by Kidder Stephen W; Glendon Capital Management LP Lifted Position in Dana (DAN) by $4.75 Million

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 21,155 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 17,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 5.96M shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 52.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 250,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 724,813 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, up from 474,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 1.18 million shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 26/03/2018 – DANA RAISES CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY $140M; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q EPS 73c; 22/03/2018 – Dana Selected as Driveline Supplier for All-New Chevrolet Silverado Class 4, 5, and 6 Chassis Cab Trucks; 08/05/2018 – Dana Product Concepts for Jeep® Wrangler Put to Test in Utah Desert; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates New Facility to Support Automakers with Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions in Yancheng, China; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates Facility in Yancheng, China, to Support Auto Makers With Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal At About GBP900M Discount to GKN’s Own Valuation; 23/04/2018 – Dana Rexroth Collaborating with Engine Manufacturers to Support Stage V Emissions Regulations in Europe; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Consideration for GKN Driveline by £100 million; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; EV $6.1B

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,045 shares to 50,168 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,057 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).