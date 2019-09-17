Chevron (CVX) Market Value Rose While Private Trust Co Has Raised by $324,508 Its Holding; Parnassus Investments Has Lifted Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stake by $450,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 825,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.86 million, up from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.06M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 2,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 42,640 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 40,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 3.85 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 294,421 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 17,396 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp reported 27,800 shares stake. 91,377 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 20,260 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 197,909 were accumulated by Professional Advisory. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 7,646 shares stake. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 0.01% or 8,087 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,371 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp invested in 0.05% or 56,200 shares. Axa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability owns 7,977 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Welch Gp Limited Com reported 1,773 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.07% or 304,122 shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Capital One Financial Corporation â€“ COF – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One August charge-off rate improves to 4.18% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.06M shares to 3.46 million shares, valued at $337.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. Class A (NYSE:MA) by 490,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69M shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.