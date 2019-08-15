Chevron (CVX) Market Value Rose While Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Decreased by $436,650 Its Holding; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Cut Its Waters (WAT) Position by $312,997

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 1,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 6,535 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 7,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $8.04 during the last trading session, reaching $200.04. About 556,669 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 6.86M shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 19,384 shares to 118,226 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 34,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).