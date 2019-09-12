Chevron (CVX) Market Value Rose While First Foundation Advisors Has Boosted Its Position; Hg Vora Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by $10.00 Million as Stock Declined

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 15,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 56,458 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $121.54. About 4.32M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80M, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 2.42 million shares traded or 45.37% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,406 shares to 381,659 shares, valued at $53.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 29,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,605 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Interest Sarl invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 16,702 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc invested in 0.72% or 90,324 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 24,918 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 8,628 shares. Sun Life holds 0.19% or 5,982 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,274 shares stake. Tennessee-based Lee Danner Bass Inc has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Bancorp Company Of Newtown has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 91,233 shares. 143,150 are owned by Heritage Investors Mngmt. Credit Agricole S A owns 84,729 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 1,658 shares. Navellier Inc owns 8,316 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F has 1.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 41,328 shares.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DiamondRock Hospitality Company Appoints Jeffrey J. Donnelly As Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hotel REIT ratings revised by Goldman on recession risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2019.