Chevron (CVX) Market Value Rose While Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lowered Position; Stelliam Investment Management LP Cut Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding by $3.47 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 157,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 11.28M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258.94M, down from 11.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 11.19M shares traded or 43.38% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 51,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 6.54 million shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 was bought by BEST RHYS J.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $404.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 32,500 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.51M for 15.29 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of America De accumulated 1.16 million shares. Merian Glob (Uk) invested 0.6% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 5,385 shares stake. 3.51M were accumulated by Primecap Mgmt Ca. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 14,200 shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 0.11% stake. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0% or 248,844 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 19,712 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg holds 42,502 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Los Angeles Management Equity Research holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 843,432 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs owns 344,804 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.86% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bankshares Of Stockton holds 26,203 shares. British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 472,803 shares. Edgestream Prns LP has 0.2% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 14,475 shares. Alpha Windward Llc owns 0.49% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,121 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.19M shares. Horan Capital Advisors Lc reported 3,226 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Van Eck has 0.42% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa holds 23,931 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com owns 0.68% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 602,334 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). South Dakota Investment Council reported 131,553 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt has 0.56% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fairview Capital Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 26,982 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 130,647 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 3,529 shares to 7,987 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.39 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.