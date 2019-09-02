Chevron (CVX) Market Value Rose While Amalgamated Bank Has Boosted by $943,287 Its Position; Cabot Oil And Gas (COG) Holder Copeland Capital Management Upped Stake

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 7,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 227,661 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.04M, up from 219,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil And Gas (COG) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 34,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 372,953 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, up from 338,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil And Gas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 5.70 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of stock was bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. DINGES DAN O had bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723 on Friday, August 16.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 40,689 shares to 31,292 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 17,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,513 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.