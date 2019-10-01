Chevron (CVX) Holding Upped by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Lowered Its Stake by $436,770

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 7,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 210,899 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.24 million, up from 203,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $116.05. About 3.39 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351.85 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $209.61. About 3.28M shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.12 million shares to 9.91M shares, valued at $1.91B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.60 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,106 shares to 223,759 shares, valued at $29.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,577 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings.