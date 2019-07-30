Chevron (CVX) Holding Raised by Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A; As Zebra Tech Cl A (ZBRA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Boston Family Office Cut Its Holding

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 6,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, down from 74,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.72% or $27.88 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.10 million shares traded or 48.95% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 44,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $124.56. About 2.62M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,707 shares to 52,477 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Two Sigma Limited Liability invested in 990 shares or 0% of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP accumulated 22,175 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 254,744 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,913 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 116,100 shares. Optimum Invest invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.25% or 229,792 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 4,710 shares. 32,989 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested in 5,393 shares. C M Bidwell Limited, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,680 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.11% or 57,666 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincluden Mgmt Limited owns 20,625 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 94,180 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 540,868 shares. 89,541 are owned by Hemenway Tru Company Lc. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Company accumulated 70,464 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Macnealy Hoover Inv has 33,311 shares. Guardian Mgmt has 31,773 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 11,731 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% or 848,772 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants has invested 1.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cambridge holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 77,674 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 13.81 million shares. Advisory Gru holds 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2,824 shares. The Michigan-based Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

