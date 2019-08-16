Chevron (CVX) Holding Maintained by Page Arthur B; Prescott General Partners Lowered Yelp (YELP) Stake as Valuation Declined

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 6.27M shares traded or 10.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15M, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 1.30 million shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 18.4C; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 116,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 20,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.11% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 10.89M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 173,872 shares. Carroll Assoc Incorporated holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 5,818 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 68,686 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Street holds 2.50 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions holds 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 225 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 52,481 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt has 31,479 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh accumulated 70,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,916 are held by Benedict Advsrs Inc. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc holds 2.21% or 128,419 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 30,212 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Birinyi Assocs Inc reported 12,308 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hemenway Commerce Lc has 1.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,047 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 20,915 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd holds 10,641 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 568,182 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 22,795 shares. Carroll Fincl holds 23,847 shares. Northeast Consultants invested in 1.42% or 103,984 shares. New York-based Mrj Capital has invested 1.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

