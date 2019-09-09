Chevron (CVX) Holding Maintained by Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc; Personal Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 56.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 14,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 41,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 26,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.58 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 32,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 347,832 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.87 million, up from 315,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics

