Chevron (CVX) Holding Maintained by High Pointe Capital Management Llc; Stanley Capital Management Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $1.83 Million

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,140 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, up from 13,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $124.69. About 4.89M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 65,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 340,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.87 million, down from 405,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 48.94 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America to shift 125 British jobs to Ireland ahead of Brexit; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Genomic Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – U.S. senators push banks for information on Russian ‘oligarchs’; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – Summer Infant Executes Commitments for New Financing to Fuel Growth Initiatives

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 15.46M shares. Factory Mutual Insur invested in 3.36M shares or 1.17% of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security reported 21,118 shares. Cullinan Assocs invested in 0.18% or 87,043 shares. Moreover, Fca Tx has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,988 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 190,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.62% or 77,703 shares. Park National Oh holds 619,857 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Capital Mgmt Lc reported 572,766 shares. Pictet National Bank & Trust Tru Limited reported 39,609 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 0.35% or 171,282 shares. Comml Bank reported 87,666 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd holds 0.85% or 395,589 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.65% or 38.24M shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Llc reported 94,680 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks for New Investors to Build Their Portfolios Around – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.29 billion for 10.94 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerville Kurt F has invested 1.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Corecommodity Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,338 shares. 12,663 were reported by Fred Alger Management. Btc Capital has invested 1.5% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 304,547 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose And Co Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,519 shares. Harvey Invest Ltd holds 16,520 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 13,882 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.1% or 133,631 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel accumulated 11,950 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 252,815 shares. 72,031 are held by Advisory Llc. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund has invested 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0.15% or 308,727 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) stated it has 18,488 shares.