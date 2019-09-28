Chevron (CVX) Holding Maintained by Cambridge Trust Company; As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Price Declined, Srs Investment Management Lowered by $94.89 Million Its Position

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 56.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 616,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 472,286 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.80 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $161.68. About 499,445 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 100.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 77,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 155,554 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.36 million, up from 77,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 5.65M shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Bank reported 1.6% stake. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 152,880 shares. Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 151,664 shares. Pictet Bank Tru holds 0.5% or 9,210 shares in its portfolio. Next Grp Inc owns 33,365 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.63% or 30,715 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has invested 0.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.55% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.92 million shares. 37,043 are owned by Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc. Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.56% or 23,858 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,575 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank invested in 17,450 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 20,562 shares. Addison stated it has 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Counselors holds 154,824 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,527 shares to 491,496 shares, valued at $25.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,814 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Architects accumulated 45 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs accumulated 59,887 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Pdts Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.46% or 50,610 shares. 10,774 were accumulated by Franklin Res. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 148,450 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.11% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 39,866 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 5,691 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech holds 0.3% or 5,100 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Hightower Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

