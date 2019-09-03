Chevron (CVX) Holding Held by Viking Fund Management Llc; Proshare Advisors Cut Its Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $357,434 as Stock Price Rose

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 1,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 322,812 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.17 million, down from 324,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.80 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 340.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 60,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Bank holds 1.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 78,258 shares. 1St Source Bank reported 61,716 shares stake. Cipher Capital LP accumulated 97,357 shares. Old Republic Intl accumulated 2.89% or 871,500 shares. Lincoln National Corp has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 0.57% stake. Everett Harris And Ca, a California-based fund reported 322,124 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Callahan Advsrs Limited Company reported 79,280 shares stake. Cushing Asset Lp has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hl Finance Ser Ltd Liability Company holds 367,465 shares. Verus Financial Partners holds 2,580 shares. Reliance Tru Comm Of Delaware invested 0.87% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Strategic has 0.63% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,862 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,264 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 461 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc. Colonial reported 1.5% stake. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 292,101 shares. Guggenheim stated it has 130,558 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,038 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 15,703 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 13,755 shares. Advisor Lc owns 0.4% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,968 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 988 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 0.37% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 2,152 were accumulated by Diversified Communications. Prudential Financial reported 419,521 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Lc has 0.18% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,674 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Avoid Graco (GGG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why And When To Buy Costco – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Input Costs Hurt Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fed to Determine Wall Street’s Course in September: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Drillisch shares slump as earnings guidance trimmed, 5G costs loom – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.13 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.