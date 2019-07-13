Chevron (CVX) Holding Held by Enterprise Financial Services Corp; Horseman Capital Management LTD Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Upped by $585,800

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 80.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 8,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 11,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 27/03/2018 – Broadtree Residential, Inc. Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with JPMorgan Chase; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of stock or 11,659 shares. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 195 shares to 2,805 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,940 are owned by Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. Dillon Assocs Inc holds 1.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,789 shares. Greylin Mangement Inc stated it has 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 35,044 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company. Altavista Wealth Management has 44,725 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 266,753 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 5,564 shares. 385,297 were reported by Edgar Lomax Va. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Com Dc accumulated 340,503 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Company accumulated 0.04% or 2,464 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0.77% or 1.07 million shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 2,082 shares. Field Main Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 19,691 shares. Scotia reported 997,703 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,135 shares. Sather Fincl Gp Incorporated holds 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2,850 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 3,043 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc owns 0.27% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,044 shares. Sit Invest Assocs has invested 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 108,948 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorporation has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cutler Counsel Llc accumulated 2.16% or 89,693 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Illinois-based Savant Limited has invested 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Paradigm Fincl Llc invested in 6,908 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 15,743 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cohen Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 44,652 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.