Chevron (CVX) Holding Has Upped by Rockland Trust Co; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $327,222; Market Valuation Rose

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 180,418 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45 million, up from 172,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58M shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,677 shares to 58,264 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 31,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,394 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value E (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,287 shares to 33,277 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT).