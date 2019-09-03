Chevron (CVX) Holding Has Raised by Connors Investor Services Inc; Middleton & Co Holding In Equinix (EQIX) Was Boosted

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 19,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 99,081 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, up from 79,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $115.04. About 1.24M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 830 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 13,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 12,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $560.86. About 57,968 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 1.3% or 119,559 shares in its portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Ltd holds 16,000 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd owns 112,245 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 33,700 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 4.75 million shares. Moreover, First Interstate Financial Bank has 1.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 49,606 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De reported 16,275 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Macquarie Group holds 0.06% or 284,500 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Communication reported 24,238 shares. 1,246 were accumulated by Spectrum Grp Inc Inc. Cortland Advisers Limited Com, Delaware-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Staley Advisers holds 288,569 shares. 877,000 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 25,520 shares to 257,419 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) by 2,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,553 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli (NYSE:LLY).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,436 shares to 33,578 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,149 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).