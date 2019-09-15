Chevron (CVX) Holder Syntal Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake by $10.63 Million; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Raised as Share Value Declined

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 400.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 85,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 107,058 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32M, up from 21,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 1,240 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors holds 0.11% or 3,317 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Co accumulated 638 shares. Mairs & Power invested in 4,160 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 5,361 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na owns 13,504 shares. Payden And Rygel invested in 0.82% or 33,000 shares. Moreover, Winslow Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 947 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smithfield owns 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,010 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Ltd Liability Co invested in 97,304 shares. Monetary Management Gru Inc owns 9,593 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0.01% or 1,109 shares. Fcg Advisors invested in 838 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,450 shares to 41,665 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,940 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 663 shares. Rock Point Advisors Limited Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,330 shares. 5.52M are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Penbrook Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1,765 shares. Wright Investors Ser reported 21,431 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. 1.37 million were reported by Jennison Associate Ltd Llc. Pinnacle Holdg invested in 0% or 23,844 shares. Moreover, Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation, a Japan-based fund reported 1.66M shares. Oakworth Inc accumulated 0.33% or 13,882 shares. Amer Interest Gp reported 3.79M shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 24,198 were accumulated by Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi. Moreover, Davis R M Inc has 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company invested in 25,315 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. shale production to maintain huge growth to 2030, Rystad reports – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.