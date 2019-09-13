Chevron (CVX) Holder Syntal Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake by $10.63 Million as Share Price Rose; Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Holder Nwi Management LP Increased Holding by $1.41 Million

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 400.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 85,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 107,058 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32M, up from 21,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $121.62. About 1.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 321,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.32 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 242,964 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 12,518 shares to 16,183 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Depository Reciept Total (SPY) by 6,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,914 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index Fund (SCZ).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 990,000 shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $49.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 960,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Tech Select Sector Spdr G7 Eq (XLK).

