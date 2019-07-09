Chevron (CVX) Holder Sit Investment Associates Has Trimmed Stake; American Airlines Group (AAL) Market Valuation Declined While Geode Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 227,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.76 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.64 million, up from 5.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 2.62M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 25,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,494 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02M, down from 187,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.57. About 2.14 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of stock was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic Nv by 9,136 shares to 71,153 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 104,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 25,256 shares to 85,350 shares, valued at $10.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Inc 2024 Target T by 79,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer High Income Tr Pht (NYSE:PHT).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.22 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

