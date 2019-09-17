Chevron (CVX) Holder Rockland Trust Co Raised Its Holding by $1.04 Million; American Investment Services Has Decreased Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $367,470 as Share Value Rose

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 180,418 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45 million, up from 172,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 9.84M shares traded or 78.51% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 36,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 14,147 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 50,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 44.98 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – No Bad News Counts as Good News at GE — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting; 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TECHNICIANS BEING DEPLOYED TO SUPPORT LUV INSPECTION; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 31,521 shares to 80,394 shares, valued at $13.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 9,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,273 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Management Llc owns 34,840 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs holds 8,015 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 5,601 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gruss & accumulated 4,000 shares. M&T State Bank, New York-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Narwhal Management reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dubuque Bancshares Trust Communication reported 2.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc owns 1.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28,712 shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hemenway Co Ltd, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 94,826 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 41,328 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 769 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt accumulated 26.20 million shares or 0.79% of the stock. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 37,369 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 57,573 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 44.65 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 11,500 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd owns 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 686,290 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.54% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tdam Usa reported 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 62,988 shares. Btim stated it has 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 151,094 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Inc Ca has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 36,648 shares. Boltwood Capital Management holds 0.21% or 31,640 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Capital Inv Counsel reported 75,051 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.04 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.