Chevron (CVX) Holder Qci Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $435,174 as Stock Rose; Aon Plc (AON) Share Price Rose While Rafferty Asset Management Increased Its Position

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 107,682 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26 million, up from 104,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 6,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 48,612 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 41,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 519,305 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 42,752 shares to 99,175 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,323 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdings holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 29,408 shares. 11,492 were reported by Green Square Limited Liability Corp. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bluefin Trading Limited Com invested in 6,217 shares or 0.11% of the stock. New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Com has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.26% or 33,508 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Investment holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,195 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc invested in 257,923 shares or 1.41% of the stock. The Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin And Roe has invested 1.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). High Pointe Mngmt Lc holds 13,890 shares. 7,300 were accumulated by Independent Investors. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 60,800 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has 0.61% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,037 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.62M shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $31.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 15,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,465 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).