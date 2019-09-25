Chevron (CVX) Holder Qci Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $394,940; Facebook (FB) Holder Courage Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.37 Million as Stock Value Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 18.78M shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK MULLING COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNANCE: ZUCKERBERG; 14/04/2018 – Cambridge University Pushes Back Against Facebook Scrutiny of Research Apps; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: FEAR OF REGULATION AROUND FACEBOOK OVERBLOWN; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: REACT 360 REPLACING REACT VR; 09/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors:; 08/03/2018 – Facebook’s Ever-Growing Data Center Plans Reach Atlanta — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: JEFF ZIENTS JOINS FACEBOOK BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: ‘Will Investigate All Apps That Had Access to Large Amounts of Information’; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – Canbiola, Inc. (OTC PINK: CANB) Announces New National Distribution Partnership with Strategic Medical Re

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 110,867 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80 million, up from 107,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 5.96M shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 223,532 shares to 5,428 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Is by 9,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,191 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.29% or 11,459 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd owns 1.19M shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 384,727 shares. Sky Investment Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 36,232 shares. Ci has 343,380 shares. Hollencrest Capital invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 1,333 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 0.49% or 13.83M shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 33,609 shares. Fincl Advisory Serv accumulated 10,199 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Lc accumulated 0.62% or 766,035 shares. Smith Moore & Co reported 15,566 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Horrell Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 314,552 shares. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bell State Bank reported 1,262 shares stake. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,718 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mendel Money Mgmt holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,929 shares. Gyroscope Capital Grp Ltd Co stated it has 6,439 shares. Luxor Capital Group Ltd Partnership reported 190,398 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 16.50M shares. Apriem Advsrs reported 3,936 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Haverford holds 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 8,296 shares. Ashfield Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 56,601 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Advisors Gru Lc has 1.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.46M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 4,350 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) invested in 38 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc owns 59,300 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt Securities holds 11,792 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio.

