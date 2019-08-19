Chevron (CVX) Holder Private Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Increased Metlife (MET) Holding

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 5,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 133,212 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41 million, down from 138,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 60,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 552,024 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.50M, up from 491,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 7.15M shares traded or 49.10% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Cap Mngmt has 47,005 shares. 15,824 are held by Profund Advisors Lc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 532,185 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 1,000 are held by Int Inc Ca. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.02% or 5,814 shares. Asset One Com Ltd owns 457,839 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 22,805 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Lc. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 0.84% or 28,337 shares. American Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 64,304 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Tcw holds 0.7% or 1.72M shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Jnba Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dodge Cox has 46.43M shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 136,567 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 33,609 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $105.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 29,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,520 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.88% or 1.19 million shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company owns 22,939 shares. Altfest L J holds 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1,737 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 76,441 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 4,784 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited invested in 1.96% or 369,537 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Inc Ltd Liability reported 1.99 million shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Associated Banc owns 211,633 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has 23,433 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,926 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 8,000 are owned by Ci Invests. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.83% or 28,507 shares in its portfolio.

