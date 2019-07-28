Chevron (CVX) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Decreased Position as Share Price Rose; Garrison Bradford & Associates Boosted Its First Republic Bk (FRC) Holding by $590,100

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,908 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.97 million shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 652,030 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 2,819 shares. Sather Fincl Grp holds 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2,850 shares. Doheny Asset Ca reported 1.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bbr Partners Limited Liability Com reported 9,572 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 1,271 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 54,747 are held by Kelly Lawrence W Ca. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University reported 2,000 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate, a Arizona-based fund reported 79,918 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Trust Co has 0.57% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 77,674 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,528 shares in its portfolio. Reik And Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,268 shares. Congress Asset Communications Ma stated it has 382,170 shares. Girard Partners owns 26,375 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 2,029 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 797 shares to 14,588 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,303 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Oil Fund (USO).

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares to 93,653 shares, valued at $23.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,037 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

