Chevron (CVX) Holder Page Arthur B Has Boosted Holding; Sentinel Trust Company Lba Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.85. About 8.65 million shares traded or 61.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.98. About 17.73M shares traded or 30.87% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36 billion for 8.71 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust Ser (SPY) by 82,899 shares to 110,344 shares, valued at $31.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fin Advsr Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,351 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.02% or 4,690 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department stated it has 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). National Bank stated it has 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company holds 20,195 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corporation, Arizona-based fund reported 1,524 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Tru Company Na has 0.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,021 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 766,772 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc holds 0.93% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Mathes holds 57,163 shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 457,473 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Ls Invest accumulated 0.3% or 76,920 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 185,664 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.