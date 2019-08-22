Chevron (CVX) Holder Pacific Global Investment Management Company Raised Its Stake by $324,597 as Share Value Rose; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Value Rose, Holder Brant Point Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 35,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 32,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 3.94 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 11,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 41,837 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 1.28 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 0.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security reported 19,783 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd owns 16,000 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 75,500 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co holds 5.04M shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorporation stated it has 45,461 shares. Strs Ohio owns 1.57 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 39,670 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 9.58 million shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Federated Investors Pa reported 5.23M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 0.75% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 32,804 shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.65% or 752,938 shares. City reported 29,408 shares. Affinity Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 85,700 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 63,400 shares to 185,224 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,967 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

