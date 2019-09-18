Chevron (CVX) Holder Northeast Investment Management Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; As Hcp (HCP) Valuation Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Boosted Stake by $372,000

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 106,593 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 94,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 2.84 million shares traded or 0.81% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 5,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 143,198 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.82 million, down from 149,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 6.54 million shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 312,487 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 1.66M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 106,593 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 63,798 shares. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Limited Company has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.07% or 7.50M shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa owns 211,150 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 47,834 shares. Moreover, Monetary Mngmt Group Inc has 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 2,050 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Co Tn reported 557 shares. Earnest Partners Llc reported 385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Dupont Capital Corporation holds 87,745 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares to 41,400 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpt Realty by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,782 shares, and cut its stake in A Site Center Reit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanlon Mgmt owns 1,985 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% stake. Moreover, Franklin Street Advisors Nc has 1.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 82,045 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Retirement Of Alabama has 1.40M shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.65% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0.05% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Ipg Lc invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hm Payson & Co reported 189,174 shares stake. Reik & Ltd owns 18,268 shares. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 0.33% or 35,308 shares. City Trust Fl has invested 1.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 173,481 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Comm Va holds 589,552 shares or 4.99% of its portfolio.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,739 shares to 118,653 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Nv Ny (NYSE:UN) by 10,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

