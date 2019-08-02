Chevron (CVX) Holder Ngam Advisors LP Boosted Its Position; As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Valuation Declined, Cam Group Holding A Raised Stake

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 50,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 381,412 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.98 million, up from 331,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55 million shares traded or 42.12% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 91.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 120,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 252,069 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 131,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 933,635 shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HGV, HRTX, EDIT – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Will Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,275 shares to 47,325 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,473 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector (XLB) by 13,567 shares to 41,226 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,595 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

