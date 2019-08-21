Chevron (CVX) Holder Miles Capital Lifted Stake; Highlander Capital Management Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 800.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 27,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 30,630 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 5.86 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 170.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 7,919 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 1.95 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 10 shares stake. 28,542 are held by Sunbelt Secs. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 877,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management accumulated 15,110 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada owns 131,171 shares. Davis R M Inc has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Telos Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 1.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 27,093 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.73% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9.91M shares. Kessler Invest Group Incorporated Lc invested in 2.06% or 16,735 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca reported 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation owns 877,660 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Mrj Capital Inc, New York-based fund reported 16,512 shares. Snow Limited Partnership reported 1,820 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grimes accumulated 0.28% or 28,654 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,145 shares.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,600 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $198,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,984 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Com reported 29,300 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold & owns 69,958 shares. Archford Strategies has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,098 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 11,965 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Com Tn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,375 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 2.21 million shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management holds 88,718 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership owns 103,714 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Violich Cap Management, California-based fund reported 223,975 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 91,339 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 1.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hanson Mcclain reported 1,490 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 502,909 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Advisor Ltd Com has 24,464 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.