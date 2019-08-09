Chevron (CVX) Holder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Cut Its Position by $436,650; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Td Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $9.83 Million

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 8.86 million shares traded or 48.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $13.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.17. About 195,022 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 156,146 shares to 517,132 shares, valued at $26.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 65,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.