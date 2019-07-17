Chevron (CVX) Holder Kames Capital Plc Has Lifted Holding; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Upped Stake in Pfizer (PFE)

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 69,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,994 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.31 million, up from 371,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $124.33. About 2.36 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 68,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, up from 239,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.24 billion market cap company. It closed at $42.85 lastly. It is down 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Gained Nearly 14% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sarepta Soars As Pfizer’s DMD Prospects Languish – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The 6 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer-Array Deal: Growth And Pipeline Addition – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Many Top Pharma & Biotechs Rise as Drug Price Disclosure Thrown Out – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 24,034 shares to 3,722 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 53,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,368 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Fincl owns 394,000 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. 14,468 are owned by Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corp. Lederer Assoc Investment Counsel Ca has 5,515 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Citizens And Northern Corp reported 53,228 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 53,878 shares. Trustco Bancorp Corp N Y stated it has 1.75% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Manhattan Co owns 4.42 million shares. Telos Capital Mgmt owns 15,647 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Hilltop reported 72,831 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs holds 24.70M shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Capital Mgmt has invested 0.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tctc Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.52% or 1.10 million shares. 120,492 are owned by Parthenon Lc. 1.54 million are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd holds 3.11M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sonata Gru accumulated 0.5% or 5,507 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 31,660 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.32% or 65,174 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 36,709 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guggenheim Capital stated it has 507,694 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barton Inv Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,260 shares. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Old West Invest Mngmt Llc reported 15,528 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. F&V Mgmt Ltd invested in 51,257 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Nomura Inc reported 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brandywine has invested 0.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Exchange Capital Mngmt has 9,644 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.98 million shares.