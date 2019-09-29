Chevron (CVX) Holder Hollencrest Securities Has Lifted Its Holding by $473,928 as Stock Value Rose; As Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Stock Rose, Gamco Investors Et Al Has Increased Holding by $408,360

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 183.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 4,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $633,000, up from 2,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.26 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,742 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 5,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.85 million shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 135,532 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication holds 0.01% or 1,742 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Martin Currie has invested 0.85% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hills National Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hartford reported 0.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp invested in 0.77% or 275,473 shares. Calamos Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hgk Asset Management holds 1.51% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 62,420 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company owns 20,877 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 9,349 were reported by Spc Financial Inc. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.13% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2.67M shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 2.55% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Blb&B Advsr Llc stated it has 8,230 shares. 158,475 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Company.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 86,150 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $86.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Compa (NYSE:MIC) by 7,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,058 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Horan Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Community Savings Bank Of Raymore stated it has 2,717 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt Communications has 0.84% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 304,004 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation stated it has 14,317 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Tig Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 79,971 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & has invested 1.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Spinnaker Tru accumulated 26,145 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 16,021 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Investment Management has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 55,060 were accumulated by Southeast Asset Advsr Inc. Linscomb & Williams, Texas-based fund reported 59,558 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). L & S owns 27,646 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Reaves W H Com reported 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,832 shares to 74,846 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 21,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,892 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).