Chevron (CVX) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Presima Holding in Macerich Co (MAC) Lowered by $4.16 Million as Market Value Declined

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.19 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 266,925 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,140 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 13,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.05. About 1.61 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. $409,850 worth of stock was bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Wednesday, May 8. 20,000 shares were bought by Stephen Andrea M, worth $649,882 on Monday, June 24. 3,000 shares were bought by Volk Kenneth, worth $91,280 on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.91 million for 9.04 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

