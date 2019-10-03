Chevron (CVX) Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Increased Its Holding by $1.45 Million; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Decreased Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $1.12 Million

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32 million, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 1.07M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 11,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 74,960 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, up from 63,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $112.95. About 3.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (ITOT) by 7,080 shares to 102,954 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 12,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,716 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,274 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.78% or 154,824 shares. Iberiabank Corp, a Louisiana-based fund reported 76,178 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 96,828 shares. 30,864 were accumulated by Of Oklahoma. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 14,376 shares in its portfolio. 2,106 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Management Lc. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 37,043 shares. 58,936 were accumulated by Keystone Planning. Lafayette Investments holds 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,793 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 1.47% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.35% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation New York reported 18,059 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Monetary Management invested in 1.17% or 24,511 shares. Ashfield Limited Com owns 143,689 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. France-based Axa has invested 0.21% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,520 shares. Allstate invested in 77,120 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.4% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 307,289 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 8,512 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 3,316 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed owns 1.19M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 27,196 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 13,614 shares. Tt owns 146,768 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc accumulated 16,515 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 77,638 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group owns 355,908 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.05M for 14.46 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.