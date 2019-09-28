Chevron (CVX) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Decreased Stake by $484,344 as Stock Rose; Dominion Resources (D) Holder Bp Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake by $863,401

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 11,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 124,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65M, up from 113,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 3,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 108,826 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54M, down from 112,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hanson And Doremus Inv Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,954 shares. Cleararc has 11,963 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.21% or 32,553 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parsec Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,354 shares. Sunbelt Secs accumulated 0.53% or 15,802 shares. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security reported 1.8% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hartford Financial Inc holds 1.1% or 42,785 shares. 19,300 are owned by Gamco Inc Et Al. Goelzer Investment stated it has 70,348 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Management has invested 1.7% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 1,254 were reported by Orrstown. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.23% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 170,362 shares. Boltwood Cap reported 0.73% stake.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 14,660 shares to 146,815 shares, valued at $20.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,587 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability (Wy) owns 1,825 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mgmt reported 1,658 shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Llc reported 16,311 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cypress Ltd Liability Corporation has 28,712 shares. New York-based Rothschild Co Asset Us Inc has invested 1.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Excalibur Mngmt accumulated 18,943 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 103,972 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 1.53% stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 0.34% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6.85 million shares. Aimz Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guardian Cap Advsr Lp accumulated 78,948 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc stated it has 65,068 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson reported 2,506 shares stake. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Incorporated invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 5,180 shares to 9,734 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJJ) by 1,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Utd Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.