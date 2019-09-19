Chevron (CVX) Holder Cadinha & Co Upped Holding; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Valuation Rose While Leucadia National Decreased Holding

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 84,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 86,022 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, down from 170,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 139,178 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 20,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 94,937 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.81M, up from 73,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 617,200 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 125,931 shares to 18,234 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 86,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,348 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.53M for 12.97 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.