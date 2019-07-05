Chevron (CVX) Holder Broderick Brian C Upped Holding by $1.80 Million; Springowl Associates Lowered Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holding as Market Value Declined

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 216,514 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 14,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,136 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 16,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 807,289 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 9,410 shares. The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 1.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Barbara Oil owns 8,000 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.04% or 20,277 shares in its portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Co reported 2,528 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,019 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 827 shares stake. Hbk Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 3,096 shares. Biondo Ltd accumulated 46,164 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.99% or 19,013 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Limited Company has 0.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 58,818 shares. Hallmark Mgmt stated it has 161,170 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc owns 36,008 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Limited Com reported 69,528 shares. Prudential Fin has invested 0.93% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,271 shares to 54,343 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise on Rate Cut Hopes, Oil Bounce – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GeoPark: Best Performing NYSE Oil Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 1.74M shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc accumulated 0.03% or 32,600 shares. Gp One Trading Lp holds 106,139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 37,498 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2.46M shares. Northern Tru reported 1.49 million shares stake. Da Davidson & invested in 319,633 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 30,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 195,013 shares. 14,428 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Limited Com. Schroder Invest Management Group Incorporated holds 1.09 million shares. Springowl Assoc Limited Liability holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 200,796 shares. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 30,700 shares.