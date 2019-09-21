Chevron (CVX) Holder Addison Capital Company Boosted Stake by $308,264; Northeast Investment Management Decreased Stake in Blackrock (BLK) as Stock Price Declined

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,854 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728,000, up from 3,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42 million shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 2,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 29,677 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.93M, down from 32,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $444.39. About 749,208 shares traded or 30.11% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer funds that exclude gun makers, sellers; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS U.S. HAS HEALTHIEST RATIO OF EARNINGS UPGRADES TO DOWNGRADES GLOBALLY, ECONOMIC DATA LOOK SOLID & CONSISTENT WITH EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: David Hogg sets his anti-gun sights on BlackRock, Vanguard; 15/05/2018 – Islamic finance feels heat from $700 mln Dana sukuk saga; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Total Voting Rights; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 29/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Cos Buys Into Mortgage Advice Bureau; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK SAYS LIBOR’S RISE IS NOT AN INDICATION OF ANYTHING SIGNIFICANT NOW -CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Result of AGM

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $143.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs (NYSE:UAL) by 4,356 shares to 2,476 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benin Management Corp owns 9,405 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tortoise Capital Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Colony Group Limited Com accumulated 0.79% or 199,785 shares. Brick Kyle Assocs owns 2.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,734 shares. Eqis Capital Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.58% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). F&V Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 49,962 shares or 3.7% of its portfolio. 40,029 are owned by Fairfield Bush And Company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP has 17,627 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Nwq Inv Mngmt Com Ltd Com holds 410,588 shares. Choate Advisors has 24,691 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability accumulated 61,140 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 2,625 are held by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bright Rock Capital Lc reported 8,015 shares stake. Co Bancorporation has invested 0.33% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Eagleclaw Cap Managment accumulated 644 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Rockland Trust holds 0.76% or 16,279 shares. Exchange Capital Inc has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ledyard Bancshares invested in 936 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dupont Cap Management has 18,091 shares. Renaissance Invest Gp Ltd Co reported 3,441 shares. North Carolina-based Kdi Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.45% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Pioneer National Bank N A Or invested in 11,308 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Alexandria Capital Ltd Com stated it has 558 shares. Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 9,227 shares stake. Jbf holds 20,000 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney owns 10,241 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 150,696 shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,444 shares to 7,811 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).