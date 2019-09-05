Chevron (CVX) At $117.25 Forms Top; Shorts at Goosehead Insurance – Class A (GSHD) Raised By 7.6%

Chevron Corporation (CVX) formed multiple top with $125.46 target or 7.00% above today’s $117.25 share price. Chevron Corporation (CVX) has $222.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push

Goosehead Insurance Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GSHD) had an increase of 7.6% in short interest. GSHD’s SI was 2.01M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.6% from 1.87M shares previously. With 200,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Goosehead Insurance Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s short sellers to cover GSHD’s short positions. The SI to Goosehead Insurance Inc – Class A’s float is 20.43%. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 104,826 shares traded. Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has risen 71.31% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GSHD News: 10/05/2018 – MICHAEL C. COLBY REPORTS 14.04 PCT STAKE IN GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC AS OF MAY 1 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC REPORTS 17.14 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC AS OF APRIL 30 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Goosehead Insurance Expands its Presence in the Chicago Area

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 21.20% above currents $117.25 stock price. Chevron had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $130 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $146 target. Barclays Capital maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. 4,250 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Chevron Corporation shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 15,110 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Stralem reported 2.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 12,163 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Dock Street Asset Management invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sather Group Inc holds 2,850 shares. M&T Bankshares reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Horan Advisors Limited Liability reported 3,251 shares stake. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc reported 51,777 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.33% or 23,931 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.47% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,278 shares. Town & Country Savings Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 2.77% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc reported 256,092 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bbva Compass State Bank has 0.35% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.