Chevron (CVX) At $115.18 Forms Top; Rocky Brands (RCKY)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 38 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 30 cut down and sold holdings in Rocky Brands Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 4.99 million shares, down from 5.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Rocky Brands Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 26 Increased: 25 New Position: 13.

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. for 36,125 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 254,520 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.25% invested in the company for 153,134 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 16,121 shares.

The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 22,115 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) has risen 20.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending.

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $211.69 million. It operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and other specialty retailers.

Analysts await Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. RCKY’s profit will be $4.66M for 11.36 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Rocky Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.