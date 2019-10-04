Chevron (CVX) Analysts See $1.89 EPS; Meta Financial Group (CASH) Sentiment Is 1.31

Analysts expect Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report $1.89 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 10.43% from last quarter’s $2.11 EPS. CVX’s profit would be $3.59B giving it 14.91 P/E if the $1.89 EPS is correct. After having $2.27 EPS previously, Chevron Corporation’s analysts see -16.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $112.75. About 873,366 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020

Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 71 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 54 sold and decreased positions in Meta Financial Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 28.78 million shares, up from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Meta Financial Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 39 Increased: 47 New Position: 24.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 15.03% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. for 1.36 million shares. Second Curve Capital Llc owns 591,809 shares or 11.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc has 10.99% invested in the company for 1.36 million shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 3.89% in the stock. Zpr Investment Management, a Florida-based fund reported 37,500 shares.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for MetaBank that offers various banking services and products to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. It has a 14.73 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural activities and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INSIGHT-SoftBank’s plans for second mega-fund hit by WeWork debacle – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We’re Not Worried About Guardant Health’s (NASDAQ:GH) Cash Burn – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Square Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pattern Energy Group a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

The stock increased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 17,040 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) has risen 3.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.95 million for 16.34 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold Chevron Corporation shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 88,712 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Covington Inv has invested 2.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of stock or 4,250 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CVX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron sets new goals for greenhouse gas reduction – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron faces potential fines for Gorgon LNG emissions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 30.60% above currents $112.75 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $146 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13.