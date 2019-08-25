Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

As Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron Corporation 121 1.43 N/A 7.22 17.04 Equinor ASA 21 0.75 N/A 2.47 7.22

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chevron Corporation and Equinor ASA. Equinor ASA is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Chevron Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Chevron Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Equinor ASA, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron Corporation 0.00% 9% 5.4% Equinor ASA 0.00% 18.8% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

Chevron Corporation’s current beta is 1 and it happens to be 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Equinor ASA has a 0.91 beta and it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Chevron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Equinor ASA’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Equinor ASA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chevron Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chevron Corporation and Equinor ASA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron Corporation 0 3 7 2.70 Equinor ASA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.20% for Chevron Corporation with average target price of $141.9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.2% of Chevron Corporation shares and 5.6% of Equinor ASA shares. 0.05% are Chevron Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 67.3% of Equinor ASA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chevron Corporation -2.71% -1.39% 4.5% 8.94% -3.69% 13.16% Equinor ASA -6.11% -10.95% -18.15% -21.16% -32.02% -15.87%

For the past year Chevron Corporation had bullish trend while Equinor ASA had bearish trend.

Summary

Chevron Corporation beats Equinor ASA on 9 of the 11 factors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. Further, the company holds interests in power plants, as well as operates geothermal plants; and engages in the transportation of refined products primarily in the coastal waters of the United States. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 5,367 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.