Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is a company in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Chevron Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.34% of all Major Integrated Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.05% of Chevron Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.08% of all Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Chevron Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron Corporation 1,593,826,021.31% 9.00% 5.40% Industry Average 7.31% 9.16% 4.22%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Chevron Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron Corporation 1.90B 119 17.04 Industry Average 9.63B 131.64B 11.61

Chevron Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Chevron Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Chevron Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 1.80 2.61

$147.25 is the average price target of Chevron Corporation, with a potential upside of 29.34%. The competitors have a potential upside of 509.49%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Chevron Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chevron Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chevron Corporation -2.71% -1.39% 4.5% 8.94% -3.69% 13.16% Industry Average 1.53% 217.01% 9.06% 5.08% 0.00% 10.60%

For the past year Chevron Corporation has stronger performance than Chevron Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

Chevron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Chevron Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.09 and has 0.82 Quick Ratio. Chevron Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chevron Corporation’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Chevron Corporation has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Chevron Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.08 which is 8.43% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Chevron Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Chevron Corporation shows that it’s better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to Chevron Corporation’s rivals.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. Further, the company holds interests in power plants, as well as operates geothermal plants; and engages in the transportation of refined products primarily in the coastal waters of the United States. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.