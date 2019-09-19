Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stock Value Rose While Stack Financial Management Has Lifted by $10.17 Million Its Holding; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding by $405,025

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 119.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 8,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $754,000, up from 4,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. It closed at $73.64 lastly. It is down 28.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 82,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 223,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.81 million, up from 141,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.64. About 2.53M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $891.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14,513 shares to 342,544 shares, valued at $18.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,727 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Strum And Towne invested in 0.98% or 11,090 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Financial Counselors holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 154,824 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc holds 3.12% or 27,041 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 88,758 shares. 24,691 are owned by Choate Inv Advsrs. Hallmark has 2.2% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 166,723 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 6.85M shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Acg Wealth stated it has 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Voya Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 9,776 were accumulated by Nuwave Inv Management Lc. Amg Funds Ltd Liability reported 6,534 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc owns 58,447 shares. First City Cap Incorporated holds 1.03% or 11,346 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles as Attack on Saudi Hits Oil Supply – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Little short-term change likely for U.S. oil market, Chevron CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Company accumulated 199 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ruggie Capital Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 33 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 120,845 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 80,675 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 56,835 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com holds 175,795 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Com accumulated 2,867 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 40,600 shares. Eagle Asset stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 745,480 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 58,297 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 985 were reported by Fmr Limited Co.